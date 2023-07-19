B'luru: Butcher, son murder man who opposed their shop

Bengaluru: Butcher, son murder man who opposed their shop

Venkateshappa died at a private hospital in JP Nagar at 6 pm, a police officer said. The suspects have been booked for murder. 

Chetan B C
Chetan B C, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2023, 03:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 04:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two butchers allegedly murdered an elderly man after he complained about their shop, and surrendered themselves to the police. 

Police said Venkateshappa, a 70-year-old retired private company employee, was fatally stabbed by Nagaraju, 56, and his son Abhishek, 26, on July 17. 

The suspects visited Venkateshappa’s house in JP Nagar, South Bengaluru, around 1 pm, apparently to sort out the bone of contention. But they stabbed him as soon as his wife Mangala went into the kitchen. 

Read | NHAI sets up panel for safety inspection of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

Venkateshappa died at a private hospital in JP Nagar at 6 pm, a police officer said. The suspects have been booked for murder. 

Venkateshappa owned a building in Basaveshwara Nagar and rented out a few flats in it. The suspects opened a meat shop opposite the building three months ago, inviting remonstrances from neighbouring residents.

Venkateshappa's tenants also complained several times about a bad smell that permeated the air because of the meat shop. Venkateshappa took objection to the meat shop amid a residential locality, the officer told DH

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

 