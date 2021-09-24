Bengaluru cabbie arrested for rape sent to five-day police custody

A cab driver arrested on suspicion of raping a woman passenger on Wednesday will be questioned in police custody for five days.

On Thursday, a local court remanded Devarajulu, 25, in the custody of JB Nagar police for further interrogation. He was also subjected to medical tests, and the 24-year-old victim reportedly identified him during an identification parade.

Devarajulu allegedly raped the hotel employee in front of her apartment complex in Murugeshpalya, East Bengaluru, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The woman had booked the cab in HSR Layout but fell asleep on her way her home. That's when the cab driver allegedly sexually abused her.

Police say they found some photographs in Devarajulu's phone that show him in a compromising position with the woman. She snatched the phone when he was recording the act, police add.

