Bengaluru cabbie held for rape sent to 5-day custody

Bengaluru cabbie arrested for rape sent to five-day police custody

Police say they found some photographs in Devarajulu's phone that show him in a compromising position with the woman

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 24 2021, 01:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 02:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A cab driver arrested on suspicion of raping a woman passenger on Wednesday will be questioned in police custody for five days.

On Thursday, a local court remanded Devarajulu, 25, in the custody of JB Nagar police for further interrogation. He was also subjected to medical tests, and the 24-year-old victim reportedly identified him during an identification parade.

Devarajulu allegedly raped the hotel employee in front of her apartment complex in Murugeshpalya, East Bengaluru, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The woman had booked the cab in HSR Layout but fell asleep on her way her home. That's when the cab driver allegedly sexually abused her.

Police say they found some photographs in Devarajulu's phone that show him in a compromising position with the woman. She snatched the phone when he was recording the act, police add.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
rape
sexual assault
Police

What's Brewing

Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - Sept 24, 2021

Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - Sept 24, 2021

Salon made to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut

Salon made to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut

IPL 2021 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

Merkel in photos: From football fan to Trump tamer

Merkel in photos: From football fan to Trump tamer

In Pics | PM Modi receives warm welcome in the US

In Pics | PM Modi receives warm welcome in the US

Thriving Afghan music goes quiet under Taliban

Thriving Afghan music goes quiet under Taliban

Hamilton hopes to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win

Hamilton hopes to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win

Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'

Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'

 