Bengaluru carpenter riding on his bike killed by unknown miscreants

A 46-year-old man riding on his bike was attacked and killed by a group of unknown miscreants near Manganahalli in Chikkabasti near Jnanabharathi on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Dinesh Kumar, a resident of a Manganahalli village in Tavarekere in Ramanagara district.

After preliminary investigation, police said the incident happened between 8.30 pm to 8.45 pm.

The deceased, Kumar, was riding his bike, when a group of unknown miscreants attacked from behind and killed him. The miscreants slit the man's throat during the attack.

According to circumstantial evidence and a few local persons, the miscreants were riding two-wheelers.

A senior officer said Kumar sustained two severe injuries on his neck. He died at the spot, and police were alerted by the public about the incident only after 9 pm.

Kumar was working as a carpenter, he had come to the city for work and was returning home. He was around 200 meters away from Manganahalli. The murder spot is almost deserted with no proper lighting.

Kumar was wearing a gold chain and a ring, and both are intact, so police suspect it was not a murder for gain, a senior officer said. "We will get to know the motive behind the murder only after nabbing the miscreants," the officer added.

The police officials rushed to the spot after learning about the incident and have collected the details about the deceased and have formed a special team to nab the miscreants, who remain at large. Forensic science laboratory (FSL) officials, fingerprint experts and sniffer dog squads are at the spot and collecting evidence. A case of murder has been taken up by the Jnanabharathi police, further investigation is on.