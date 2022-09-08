Bengaluru: CCB arrest trio with Rs 76 lakh unaccounted cash  

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested three people who carried around Rs 76 lakh unaccounted cash on Tuesday night.

Acting on a lead, officials of the Organised Crime Wing, CCB, nabbed the trio on Nanjappa Road in Shanthinagar.

The arrested are Robin Kumar, 26, a resident of Shanthinagar and a native of Gujarat; Sundar Lal, 39, of Sudhamanagar and native of Rajasthan; and their associate Neeraj Mishra, 37, of CKC Garden near Sudhamanagar.

A senior CCB official said the team received information about a group of men who were carrying hawala money and waiting for unidentified contacts on Nanjappa Road at around 8.15 pm. On interrogation, the three men did not provide answers regarding the cash and failed to produce relevant documents.

A case has been registered against the three suspects at the Wilson Garden police station. Police are investigating the case to ascertain the source of the money and details of the people the men were waiting to meet.