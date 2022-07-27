Bengaluru CCB arrests terror suspect from Salem

Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested a terror suspect from Salem in Tamil Nadu on Monday. They have taken him, identified as Abdul Mondal alias Zuba, into custody for 10 days.

Akhtar Hussain Laskar, 24, arrested from Tilaknagar in Bengaluru on Monday, and Zuba, 20, were planning to travel to Afghanistan for terror training, police suspect.

The CCB team, helmed by S D Sharanappa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, are investigating the case. According to sources, Laskar revealed information about Zuba, working in a garment factory in Salem. The team lost no time in going to Salem to arrest Zuba. He was brought to the city in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday.

Read | Terror suspect working as online food delivery agent detained in Bengaluru

During interrogation, the investigating officers discovered that the two had been in contact with two terror outfits — al-Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Their recruiters purportedly asked them to travel together to Jammu and Kashmir.

They had been told that they would be taken to another location from there and drafted into the two organisations after they reached Afghanistan.

Zuba is a native of West Bengal. Police have seized his mobile phone, containing information about his activities. A senior officer said that the two claim they had not met before but that their ideologies matched.

The police are looking at the videos and files on the seized mobile phones. Much of the material is in Urdu, Assamese and Bengali.

The police are consulting language experts to understand the contents.

Previous arrest

A 24-year-old man from Assam was arrested in southern Bengaluru on Sunday on suspicion that he was planning to join a militant organisation in the next two months to “liberate” Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said Akhtar Hussain Laskar, a delivery boy for two online food aggregators, appeared set to join a militant outfit, leave the country and train abroad.