Bengaluru CCB police seize fake hand sanitisers worth Rs 56 lakh

The Central Crime Branch police in Bengaluru have seized 8,500 bottles of fake hand sanitisers, worth Rs 56 lakh, and arrested two persons involved in it.

The arrested have been identified as Raju (43), and Chandan (64).

Based on credible information about the manufacture of fake hand sanitisers, the CCB police conducted raid on two godowns of Jyothi Chemicals and Swathi And Co companies in New Taragupet and Kasturba Nagar.

The officials found fake bottles stored in the godown ready for distribution in the market.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that the fake sanitisers were filled in 100 ml, 120 ml, 200 ml and 500 ml bottles. 4500 empty bottles, 35 ltr of Isopropyl Alcohol and 4500 stickers of the companies have been seized.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil told media persons that the accused duo use to mix 15 to 20 ml of Brilliant blue colour and 10 to 15 ml perfume for 50 ltr Isopropyl Alcohol. With the help of labourers, they used to fill this mixture in bottles, paste the stickers and sell them.

The duo used to charge Rs 170 for 100 ml of sanitiser, Rs 325 for 200 ml and Rs 620 for 500 ml bottle, Patil added.

Isopropyl Alcohol costs Rs 80 for one llitre, The duo, arrested with the mixture of colour and perfume, used to sell the bottles at 10 times more than the actual price of manufacture to make easy and quick money in the last one week. The police have requested the public to be careful about such fake products and to tip them off if any suspicious products are found.