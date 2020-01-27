Bengaluru: Chit fund agent hacked to death

A 26-year-old man working as a pigmy (daily collection) agent with a private chit fund company was hacked to death by a gang under Basaveshwaranagar police station limits on Saturday night.

The police detained two persons and are trying to nab the others who are at large.

The deceased has been identified as Appu alias Prabhu, a resident of Kuvempunagar in Kamalanagar. Police said Prabhu was attacked with a knife by a group of men who are also from Kuvempunagar.

"It seems to be an attack under the influence of alcohol. We are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder,” said an investigating officer.

Prabhu had gone to a bar and restaurant on Saturday night with his friend Vinay. When they were at Kuvempu Circle, a group of people identified as Ramachandra, Dhananjaya and others, who were also under the influence of alcohol, got into an argument with Prabhu. Vinay took out a knife and attacked Ramachandra. His friends snatched the knife from Vinay and stabbed Prabhu.

Passersby rushed Prabhu to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Two men were detained based on CCTV footage and information provided by locals.