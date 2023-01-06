B'luru: CID begins probe into custodial death case

Bengaluru: CID begins investigation in custodial death case

The deceased Vinod R, a resident of Jolly Mohalla was detained by the police on Wednesday

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 06 2023, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 22:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A day after a 23-year-old person died in the Cottonpet police custody, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials have taken over the investigation into the custodial death case.  

The deceased Vinod R, a resident of Jolly Mohalla was detained by the police on Wednesday afternoon as there was a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against him for skipping the court hearing of preparing for dacoity case registered against him in 2017. He was found dead in the wee hours on Thursday. 

The case was officially transferred to CID on Thursday evening. The case file was handed over to CID on Friday morning. 

Vinod's family and members of Slum Mahila Sangatan, NGO, gathered in front of the deputy commissioner of police (West) office alleging that the police have misled the inquiry in the custodial death of Vinod. They alleged that police took Vinod around 12.30 pm and not between 3 pm to 4 pm as claimed by the police. They also questioned why he was directly taken to court if there was an NBW against him and why he was taken to the police station instead.  

A senior officer said, a group of people have submitted a memorandum to the DCP, seeking transparent and impartial investigation. The officer has assured the family members that the investigation will be done in keeping with the standard procedures by the CID.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

cottonpet
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Police

What's Brewing

'RRR', 'All That Breathes' enter BAFTA 2023 longlist

'RRR', 'All That Breathes' enter BAFTA 2023 longlist

Ronaldo, latest star to end career in soccer outpost

Ronaldo, latest star to end career in soccer outpost

Did WEF order once a week bath to fight climate change?

Did WEF order once a week bath to fight climate change?

4 out of 5 glaciers may be lost by 2100: Study

4 out of 5 glaciers may be lost by 2100: Study

Urvashi posts pic of hospital with Pant, deemed stalker

Urvashi posts pic of hospital with Pant, deemed stalker

 