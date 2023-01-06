Bengaluru: CID begins investigation in custodial death case

A day after a 23-year-old person died in the Cottonpet police custody, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials have taken over the investigation into the custodial death case.

The deceased Vinod R, a resident of Jolly Mohalla was detained by the police on Wednesday afternoon as there was a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against him for skipping the court hearing of preparing for dacoity case registered against him in 2017. He was found dead in the wee hours on Thursday.

The case was officially transferred to CID on Thursday evening. The case file was handed over to CID on Friday morning.

Vinod's family and members of Slum Mahila Sangatan, NGO, gathered in front of the deputy commissioner of police (West) office alleging that the police have misled the inquiry in the custodial death of Vinod. They alleged that police took Vinod around 12.30 pm and not between 3 pm to 4 pm as claimed by the police. They also questioned why he was directly taken to court if there was an NBW against him and why he was taken to the police station instead.

A senior officer said, a group of people have submitted a memorandum to the DCP, seeking transparent and impartial investigation. The officer has assured the family members that the investigation will be done in keeping with the standard procedures by the CID.