Bengaluru: CID seizes parakeets, ivory products

Two gangs involved in the smuggling of parakeets and ivory were arrested by the officers of the Forest Cell, Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A total of 11 Alexandrine parakeets and several ivory products were recovered.

Police arrested Rakesh N, 19, and Raghunandan alias Raghu, 22, both residents of Siddanahosahalli near Madanayakanahalli, when they were trying to sell the birds near the Kunigal bypass in Nelamangala.

In another case, a gang of four was arrested for trying to sell rings, dice and other products made from ivory. The arrested are Lokesh Jadu, 44, Manmohan Singh, 43, and Gulab Chand Prajapat, 40, all from Rajasthan; and Dinesh Bala Saheb Narasode, 34, from Maharashtra. They were caught near the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station as they were attempting to sell the items.