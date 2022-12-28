Bengaluru: Con artist’s kidnap, murder come to light after 9 months

A kidnapping and murder over a money dispute came to light after nine months.

Cubbon Park police arrested five people, including H G Venkatachalapathi, the state president of one of the factions of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, and his son A V Sharath Kumar, for the murder.

Other suspects are Dhanush K and Sridhar R, both from Chikkaballapura, and M P Manjunath, of Yelahanka.

H Sharath Kumar (27) was kidnapped in a car near the Banashankari bus stand on March 23. He was taken to a farmhouse in Gauribidanur and then to a farm in Vatadahosahalli. He was tied up and beaten to death with a rope and logs six days later.

To destroy evidence, the gang stuffed the body in a gunny bag and drove to Charmadi Ghat, Chikkamagaluru district. The body was dumped deep in the forest. The gang threw Kumar’s phone into a truck heading to a neighbouring state.

Nandeesh K R, a head constable at the Cubbon Park police station who hails from Chikkaballapur, recently got a tip-off about a man being kidnapped and beaten in March. The assistant commissioner of police (Cubbon Park) also received an anonymous letter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Srinivas R Gowda formed a special team under ACP D S Rajendra, Cubbon Park police inspector C J Chaithanya and police sub-inspector Ashwini J A to investigate the case.

Police initially took up a case of kidnapping and attempted murder and arrested the suspects in Chikkaballapur, Kerala and other places.

“We learnt that the victim was killed, so we invoked IPC sections related to murder and destroying evidence. We believe a financial dispute was the motive for the murder,” Gowda said.

The suspects have been taken into police custody for 10 days but the police are yet to trace the body or what remains of it. Efforts are also underway to arrest other suspects.

What led to the murder?

Kumar was part of a pro-Kannada organisation and allegedly cheated people in Yelahanka and Chikkaballapur by promising them vehicle loans from the government with interest subsidies. Sharath and Venkatachalapathi were among his victims.

Kumar was arrested by the Konankunte police for cheating and was named in three cases.

Though Kumar did not return home since March, his parents did not file a police complaint. That was because after kidnapping Kumar, the gang made him call his parents and tell them that he was moving out of town to make a living and ask them not to contact him.

His poor parents knew about his scamming and that people were looking for him.

They tried contacting him but gave up as the phone was switched off.