Bengaluru cop assaulted by anti-social elements

A police constable attached to the Anekal police station was assaulted by a group of anti-social elements on Thursday night.

The injured constable, Ranganath, is undergoing treatment at a Bommasandra hospital. While on duty near Anekal’s Devarakondappa Circle, Ranganath noticed a group of three to four people had parked their bikes on the road and was creating a nuisance. When the constable asked them to leave, they abused him and escaped to Dinnur Road.

Ranganath followed them on his bike. As he reached a eucalyptus grove, the group headed by rowdy Varun alias Kencha thrashed him and hit him on the crotch before escaping along with the others on two bikes. Police suspect that the suspects had taken drugs. They were captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Senior police officials visited the hospital and collected details from Ranganath. Police said Varun is involved in 10 cases. Anekal police have registered a case.