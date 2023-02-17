Bengaluru cop, tout arrested for taking bribe to not open rowdy sheet

A head constable and a middleman were caught by the Lokayukta police as they took a Rs 15,000 bribe from a person to not open a rowdy sheet.

The arrested, identified as Manjunath K N, head constable attached to the Hoskote police station, was assistant to the investigating officer. Lokayukta officials laid a trap and caught both Manjunath and Suresh on Thursday around 7.40 pm.

According to the Lokayukta police, a person identified as Jayaram Karthik from Hoskote filed a complaint against Manjunath and Suresh stating that they were demanding a bribe to not open a rowdy sheet against him. He didn’t want to pay the bribe, so he approached the police.

Lokayukta police (Bengaluru Rural) registered a case against the duo under the Prevention of Corruption Act.