Bengaluru cop, tout arrested for taking bribe to not open rowdy sheet

B'luru cop, tout held for bribe to not open rowdy sheet

Lokayukta officials laid a trap and caught both on Thursday around 7.40 pm

  Feb 17 2023
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 08:49 ist
A head constable and a middleman were caught by the Lokayukta police as they took a Rs 15,000 bribe from a person to not open a rowdy sheet. 

The arrested, identified as Manjunath K N, head constable attached to the Hoskote police station, was assistant to the investigating officer. Lokayukta officials laid a trap and caught both Manjunath and Suresh on Thursday around 7.40 pm.

According to the Lokayukta police, a person identified as Jayaram Karthik from Hoskote filed a complaint against Manjunath and Suresh stating that they were demanding a bribe to not open a rowdy sheet against him. He didn’t want to pay the bribe, so he approached the police. 

Lokayukta police (Bengaluru Rural) registered a case against the duo under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

