Bengaluru cops arrest geek who murdered his parents

Police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old geek accused of brutally murdering his parents at their residence in Kodigehalli, North Bengaluru, on July 18.

Sharath locked the house and fled after hitting his parents — Shantha (60) and Bhasker (61) — on the heads with a rod.

Police traced him to Madikeri and brought him back to Bengaluru on July 21.

A police officer said that, after killing his parents, Sharath boarded a bus to Mangaluru and took another bus to Madikeri from there.

"He suspected that we will go to Mangaluru in search of him. So he travelled and stayed in a small forest near Madikeri," the officer told DH.

The officer stated that the suspect is cooperating with the police.

The brother of the accused, Sajith, had registered a complaint at the Kodigehalli police station.