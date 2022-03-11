Bengaluru cops clean-bowled by betting on women’s cricket

Police in eastern Bengaluru were startled to unearth a betting racket for women’s cricket matches.
When the special enquiry squad of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a suspected bookie in Vinobha Nagar, KG Halli, on Wednesday, they initially thought he was taking bets for one of the ongoing test or ODI matches in men’s cricket.
But they were taken aback to learn that he had actually taken bets for the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup, which is being played in New Zealand. To be specific, the bookie had taken bets for the match between West Indies and England, which the former won by seven wickets.
A senior CCB officer said: “Betting is usually organised for men’s matches but we now know that the same can take place for women’s matches, too.”
Police said Nawaz Ahmed, the bookie, was loitering on the road waiting for punters who had placed bets on Wednesday’s match. He looked forward to collecting money from punters who had lost and giving it to the winners. Rs 1.1 lakh in cash was seized from him.
Police further said that Ahmed placed the bets on a mobile phone app and accepted payments in cash as well as online. A case has been registered against him at the KG Halli police station.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
US inflation soared 7.9% in past year, a 40-year high
No stopping the saffron juggernaut, BJP sweeps 4 states
Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention
BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?
'Oh guru!' Sidhu semantics cost Congress Punjab pride
Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber
New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners
Cong drowns in saffron wave as BJP, AAP near victories
Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world
How Bhagwant Mann delivered the perfect punchline