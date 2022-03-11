Bengaluru cops clean-bowled by betting on women’s cricket

Police in eastern Bengaluru were startled to unearth a betting racket for women’s cricket matches.

When the special enquiry squad of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a suspected bookie in Vinobha Nagar, KG Halli, on Wednesday, they initially thought he was taking bets for one of the ongoing test or ODI matches in men’s cricket.

But they were taken aback to learn that he had actually taken bets for the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup, which is being played in New Zealand. To be specific, the bookie had taken bets for the match between West Indies and England, which the former won by seven wickets.

A senior CCB officer said: “Betting is usually organised for men’s matches but we now know that the same can take place for women’s matches, too.”

Police said Nawaz Ahmed, the bookie, was loitering on the road waiting for punters who had placed bets on Wednesday’s match. He looked forward to collecting money from punters who had lost and giving it to the winners. Rs 1.1 lakh in cash was seized from him.

Police further said that Ahmed placed the bets on a mobile phone app and accepted payments in cash as well as online. A case has been registered against him at the KG Halli police station.

Watch latest videos by DH here: