Bengaluru cops conduct surprise checks, crack down on rogue auto drivers

Over 50 drivers were warned against charging extra

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 13 2020, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 02:00 ist
In view of the protest by KSRTC and BMTC workers, West division police on Saturday night conducted surprise checks on autorickshaws near BMTC bus stands around the Majestic area, West of Chord Road and other places. The West division has nine BMTC and two KSRTC bus depots.    

Police said they received several complaints about errant autorickshaw drivers taking advantage of the protest by overcharging passengers and refusing to go by the meter fare. Over 50 drivers were warned against charging extra.  

Police plan to continue these checks till the transport strike is on. 

