Bengaluru cops crack down on film-inspired ganja smuggling

Police in southeastern Bengaluru have busted a ganja smuggling racket said to have been inspired by a scene from the Telugu film Pushpa.
Police received information that ganja was being smuggled in from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru by a convertible pick-up. Acting on the tip, Begur police intercepted the vehicle but what they found left them dumbfounded.
About 175 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 crore — packed in sachets wrapped in brown cello tape — was stashed under the vehicle’s removable metal floor.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) C K Babu said they first arrested one person, and he later led them to six more people. The smuggling looked inspired by recent movies. The drug was meant to be sold in Bengaluru through peddlers, he added. The suspects are K R Aravind, Pavan Kumar, Amjad Itiyar, Prabhu, Nazim, Prasad and Patti Saichandra Prakash.
