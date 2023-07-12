Bengaluru cops crack down on gang using 'blessing trick' to rob people

On July 7, police busted a four-member gang, including three transgenders, for allegedly being involved in multiple robbery cases.

While the transgenders Sneha, 31, Deepika, 33, and Avishka, 31, robbed the victims, 35-year-old Prakash drove them around.

A police officer said the gang, operating only during the early hours between 5 am to 8 am, majorly targeted people waiting for a bus, walkers and those commuting to work.

They would approach their targets to bless them in return for money. When their targets opened their wallets to take out cash, the accused would snatch the billfold and speed away in Prakash’s auto.

Police were searching for the gang after Madan, who fell victim to their trickery, lodged a complaint at the Kodigehalli police station last week. Police caught the gang red-handed on July 7.

Police said the accused had set up a schedule, fixing when and where they would commit their crimes. Accordingly, they would rob around Whitefield on Monday, near Bellandur on Tuesday, closer to Yeshwantpur on Wednesday, Jayanagar on Thursday, and around Kodigehalli and surrounding areas on Friday.

Police have filed an FIR under IPC Section 392 (punishment for robbery) and are interrogating the gang members.