Bengaluru cops crack murder case with fingerprint of deceased 

Bengaluru rural police solved a murder case with the help of the deceased's fingerprints and nabbed three persons including an advocate and a juvenile.

The body of Muthyalappa (37), a native of Rallapalle in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, was found in Bullahalli village of Devanahalli on January 2.

The accused are Nagesh, 27, Somashekar, 32, and a juvenile.

Nagesh and Muthyalappa were relatives. They were involved in a property dispute. Nagesh hatched a plan to kill him and took the help of Somashekar, an advocate.

Accordingly, they called Muthyalappa to a place in Anantapur and killed him with the help of the juvenile. They brought his body in a car to Bullahalli, smashed his head, and cut off his fingers so that police wouldn't be able to trace his identity.

A special team was formed by Mallikarjun Baldandi, superintendent of police, Bengaluru district, headed by KS Nagaraj, deputy superintendent of police (DySP). Fingerprint bureau police inspector Jayalakshmi and team played a major role in identifying the deceased.

They chanced upon two severed fingers from near the spot. Muthyalappa's fingerprints were found in the database of criminals. He was involved in burglary cases and was arrested by Kambadur police in 2009.

Police then zeroed in on Nagesh, Somashekar, and the juvenile.