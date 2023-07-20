Bengaluru cops file FIR after group damages Rapido autos, steals materials

Police have booked 10-15 people for damaging 50 Rapido auto-rickshaws and stealing materials meant for distribution to drivers.

According to the FIR, the group converged in front of the ride-hailing firm’s office in HSR Layout Sector 7 around 12.30 pm on July 18 and got into an argument with the staff. It demanded to see the company’s licensing approvals, and took away rain curtains and seat belts being given to Rapdio auto drivers.

Based on a complaint from Rapido employee M Reddy Prasad, HSR Layout police registered an FIR under IPC sections related to theft, mischief, intentional insult with intent to provoke the breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

A police officer from the HSR Layout station confirmed the FIR and said it was part of a series of complaints and counter-complaints filed by auto drivers and Rapido employees. He denied any assault on the Rapdio office.

Auto drivers have accused Rapdio of “snatching” their livelihood. They say Rapido’s bike taxi business is illegal because it doesn’t have any licence. Rapido is operating because of a high court stay.