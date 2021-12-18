Bengaluru cops launch manhunt for those behind Shivaji statue defacing

The city police have taken up a case against unknown persons who had allegedly defaced the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Bashyam Circle. According to the police, a few unknown persons gathered in front of the statue desecrated Shivaji statue at midnight on Thursday.

A senior officer said that they received information from a few people who claim to have seen a few persons desecrate the statue. "A video was also made, so we are verifying the video and CCTV camera installed in the junction and surrounding areas to get clues on the miscreants. We are making efforts to nab them at the earliest," the officer said.

Based on the complaint filed by the Karnataka Maratha Welfare Association (KMWA), a case has been registered at the Sadashivanagar Police Station under IPC section 153 A – promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, place, race and language and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, IPC 427 – mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees and above and under the Karnataka Prevention of Destruction of Public Property Act, said MN Anucheth, deputy commissioner of police (Central).

A senior officer said that there was no permanent damage to the statue. Following the law and order problem in Belagavi, we deployed men near the statue from early hours on Saturday. The officer added that men had also been deployed men near the Shivaji statue on JC Road and other sensitive areas, including where Marathas are staying in large numbers.

As of now we suspect that few people tried to take revenge for burning the Kannada flag in Maharashtra, but we are yet to confirm it, another senior officer said. The top brass also warned that strict action would be taken against people who indulge in acts disturbing peace and causing law and order problems. They also warned people to not post any hate content on social media.

