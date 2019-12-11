Bengaluru cops nab ATM robbers after 3-km chase

Two policemen chased down three robbers who tried to break open an ATM kiosk near Hulimavu in the early hours of Tuesday.

Assistant sub-inspector B Kantharaju and head constable Siddaiah were patrolling the area in a Hoysala car attached to the Hulimavu police station.

As the three robbers broke the shutters of the ATM kiosk near Arekere and tried breaking the machine at 2.30 am on Tuesday, an official of the bank based in New Delhi — on receiving an alert message — called the Hulimavu police and informed that someone was trying to break the ATM. The police alerted Kantharaju and Siddaiah.

On seeing the patrol car, the robbers ran out of the kiosk and tried to flee in an auto-rickshaw. But Siddaiah, at the wheels of the Hoysala car, intercepted the auto after chasing them for three kilometers from Hulimavu Gate to Bannerghatta Road.

When Kantharaju got down from the vehicle, the trio began to run. While the ASI captured one of the suspects, the other two threw an iron rod at him and escaped. Hulimavu police later arrested the two.