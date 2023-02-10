Bengaluru: Cops object to loud music at marriage function, manhandled

Four men manhandled police personnel and threatened to get them suspended after the cops asked them to stop loud music being played at a marriage function.

Police have registered an FIR against the four but they are yet to be traced.

According to a complaint filed by Siddaiah, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached with the Sadashivanagar police station, a marriage reception was being held at Princess Shrine marriage hall on Palace Grounds on February 2.

He and his colleague, constable Jameel Ahmedmulla, were patrolling in a Hoysala vehicle when they heard loud music being played at the venue around 10 pm.

They gave instructions to the organisers to stop the music and left.

The duo returned around 11.30 pm only to find that loud music was still being played. Siddaiah went to the manager and the DJ and stopped the music. He informed the station house officer (SHO) and left.

He visited the place again around 12.10 am and noticed that loud music was being played and many people were dancing.

Siddaiah asked them to stop the music as it disturbed residents in the area. Four people from the crowd got into an argument with him and dared him to stop the music again.

‘We influential people’

They told Siddaiah that they are influential people and they would get him suspended.

Siddaiah asked constable Uday Kumar to come to the spot and tried to stop the music.

The four manhandled the three policemen and abused them. They also threatened them with dire consequences.

Police have taken up a case under IPC Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty).