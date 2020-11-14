Bengaluru cops seize 110 kgs marijuana from vegetable truck

Cops seize 110 kgs marijuana from vegetable truck

Investigations revealed that Shivakumar was supplying vegetables to Hyderabad, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada

Accused Shivakumar with the seized drugs.

The Rajagopala Nagar police have arrested a 27-year-old driver who carried marijuana into the city from Tirupati in a goods vehicle laden with vegetables.

Police seized 110 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 50 lakh from Chikkaballapur native Shivakumar, who drove the goods vehicle, said DCP (North) Dharmendra Kumar Meena.

Shivakumar was selling marijuana on Wednesday evening at GKW Layout near Peenya II Stage. “We acted on a tip-off, raided the place and caught him red-handed. Initially, we recovered 17 kilograms of marijuana. After raiding his house in Chikkaballapur, we seized another 93 kilograms,” Meena said.

Supplier from Tirupati 

Investigations revealed that Shivakumar was supplying vegetables to Hyderabad, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

He got in touch with a Tirupati man who linked him to the supply chain and enabled him to buy marijuana in large quantities for a cheaper price.

Shivakumar brought it to the city and sold the consignment to local peddlers, a police officer said.

