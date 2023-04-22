Bengaluru: Couple claiming to be Malaysia nationals steal Rs 67,500 from gas agency

A couple claiming to be from Malaysia visited Abhishek Gas agency in Remco BHEL Layout in Rajarajeshwarinagar on the pretext of exchanging Malaysian Ringgit (currency) and stole around Rs 67,500 from the cash drawer.

Vijayanand Raju, 47, owner of Abhishek Gas agency in his complaint with the Rajarajeshwarinagar police stated that a couple visited his office around 5 pm on April 20. They introduced themselves as Malaysia nationals to his employee Srinivas and told him that they want to exchange the Malaysia currency to Indian currency.

When Srinivas refused to exchange the currency and told the couple it was not a currency exchange office and asked them to get the exchange in some other place. The couple approached cashier Ashwaini claiming that they want to see how a Rs 2000 Indian currency looks. Ashwini opened the drawer and took out a Rs 2000 note and showed it to the couple.

The couple left a couple of minutes after they saw the currency note. Ashwini kept the note back into the drawer and closed it.

After sometime Ashwini checked the drawer and found Rs 67,500 stolen. Ashwini informed Raju about the incident.

A senior officer said the complainant alleged that the attention of his employees was diverted by the couple who allegedly stole the money. We have taken up the case under the charges of cheating and theft in the dwelling house and are making efforts to nab the duo.