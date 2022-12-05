Bengaluru couple runs out of luck after 4 burglaries, vehicle thefts in 50 days

A young married couple ran out of luck after burgling at least two houses and stealing two vehicles in less than two months.

Police said Nagaraju alias A C, 24, and his wife Ramya, 23, scouted around for locked houses they could burgle and two-wheelers they could steal. Nagaraju did the actual job while Ramya played the crucial supporting role of looking for potential danger.

Quirk of fate

The couple’s exploits would have remained under wraps if not for a curious quirk of fate.

Chandrashekar K S, 38, a cable operator, left his home located at Maruti Nagar, Sonnenahalli, near Kengeri, at 11 am on November 5. He was accompanied by his wife Uma and children Harshith K C and Bhesad K C. They were headed to Chandrashekar’s shop at Maruti Nagar Circle.

Forty-five minutes later, Chandrashekar hurriedly returned home to pick up some cable tools he had left behind.

As he reached the main gate, he heard a weird sound from inside his house. Further surprise came when he saw a man hurrying out of the door. He just strode away. Chandrashekar tried to catch hold of him and ran after him, but the man proved too fast.

Chandrashekar’s worst fears came true when he returned home. The door lock had been broken open with an axle rod. Inside the house, the cupboard had been forced open. Gold jewellery and cash, worth Rs 2.3 lakh, were missing.

A police investigation into Chandrashekar’s complaint resulted in the arrest of Nagaraju and Ramya.

A further probe revealed that the couple had burgled at least one more house in Madanayakanahalli and stolen two motorcycles in RR Nagar.

Police have succeeded in recovering Rs 5.25 lakh worth of gold and silver articles, two motorcycles and a mobile phone after arresting the couple. The motorcycles were stolen in November by breaking their locks. One of them was stolen just two days before the couple’s arrest.

The couple was filmed by a security camera during one of their possible reconnaissance trips.