Bengaluru: Couple who struck at traffic signals for batteries nabbed

A couple who made a quick buck by stealing batteries from traffic signals and selling them to scrap dealers were nabbed by the Ashoknagar Police in Bengaluru.

The cops recovered 230 batteries from the real-life ‘Bunty aur Babli’.

Sikandar, 30, and Najma, 29, are residents of Chikkabanavara on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Both set off on the “lucrative” business after chancing upon an open battery box at a traffic signal. Out of curiosity, Sikandar took it to a scrap dealer at T Dasarahalli, who offered him Rs 2,000. Soon, the couple were striking at various traffic signals in the city on their scooter.

According to the police, the duo started stealing batteries in June 2021.

As many as 68 cases were registered in different police stations across Bengaluru. The cops were on their lookout for almost two months.

Following the theft of a battery in Ashoknagar limits, police inspector Mallesh Bolettin began gathering evidence, which led them to the couple. Mallesh and team visited all the places from where batteries were stolen and verified hundreds of CCTV camera footage.

CCTV clue

At one place, the team came across a footage in which a couple were spotted moving around suspiciously between 3 am and 5 am on the scooter.

The police team learned that the couple had moved towards Goraguntepalya. But the details of the two-wheeler were unclear as the couple had disconnected the tail lamp to avoid cameras capturing the registration number.

The police then collected the details of 4,000 similar scooters from the RTO and questioned over 300 people randomly. The team then camped at Goraguntepalya junction for a few days.

Finally, on February 9, they were successful in nabbing Sikandar, and subsequently Najma.

The couple never used mobile phones during the crime.

The stolen batteries, sold as scrap, are of use in four-wheelers and in factories, according to the police. Sikandar was arrested for stealing two-wheelers in 2017 and 2018 by Upparpet and JJ Nagar police.

He used to sell tea in industrial townships during nighttime while Najma was working at a garments unit around Peenya.

