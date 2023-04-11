Bengaluru: Dagger-wielding pickup driver arrested

Bengaluru: Dagger-wielding pickup driver arrested

Police said that since the duo was not interested in filing a complaint, they filed a suo moto complaint against the accused

DHNS
Bengaluru
  Apr 11 2023, 01:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 08:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Following a video of a road-rage incident that went viral on Friday, Ramamurthy Nagar police arrested the dagger-wielding goods vehicle driver on Saturday evening. He was sent to jail on Sunday. 

Arun, 23, a resident of Seegehalli, KR Puram, drove a Tata Ace owned by one Nishanth. Around 3.30 pm, just before the traffic signal near the Ramamurthy Nagar bridge bus stop, the goods vehicle brushed into a two-wheeler driven by Prakash Shaun and his father Devendran. 

The father-son stopped their scooter and yelled at Arun, accusing him of driving dangerously while using his phone. 

Angered, Arun pulled out a dagger from his vehicle, brandishing it as a verbal spat ensued between the duo and him. The argument video went viral on social media. 

Ramamurthy Nagar police said that since the duo was not interested in filing a complaint, they filed a suo moto complaint against Arun. 

An FIR was filed against Arun under IPC Sections 341 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation). They also invoked section 25 of the Arms Act. 

Bengaluru Police
bengaluru crime
Arrest
Viral video
Social media

