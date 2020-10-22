Bengaluru delivery boy turns drug peddler

  • Oct 22 2020, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2020, 05:41 ist
A 20-year-old youth allegedly trying to sell 10 kg of marijuana worth Rs 8 lakh near the Kalasipalya bus stand was arrested by police on Monday. 

Gondipalli Vanshi, a native of Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, had moved to Bengaluru and started working as a delivery boy at an e-commerce company. Wanting to make quick money, he allegedly sourced marijuana from Rayachoti, Andhra Pradesh, and sold it to customers. While delivering goods, he allegedly offered marijuana to customers, gradually built up his own network of clients and earned big profits, a senior police officer said. Vanshi dropped out of college due to financial reasons. 

