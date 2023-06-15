Bengaluru: Dental student arrested for assaulting cop, BMTC bus conductor

A 20-year-old dental student has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police sub-inspector and a BMTC bus conductor on Wednesday morning.

Parents of the student, Mounesh aka Monish, have accused the police of manhandling their son, who resides in Kuvempu Nagar.

Police said Mounesh boarded a BMTC bus at Gangamma Circle going towards Jalahalli from Yelahanka. Bus conductor Ashok asked Mounesh to buy a ticket, but he claimed to have a student pass. Ashok requested to see the bus pass and college ID card. But Mounesh only showed the bus pass and refused to show the college ID.

The situation resulted in an intense argument between Mounesh and Ashok in which the student allegedly assaulted the bus conductor. Even as passengers supported Ashok, bus driver Dhananjay Murthy locked the doors and drove the bus to the Peenya police station around 11 am.

Mounesh allegedly assaulted police sub-inspector Siddu Hoogar when he tried to apprehend him. The other policemen then detained Mounesh. A senior officer said while the bus driver was heading to the station, Mounesh called his brother Sharath, who is an autorickshaw driver, for support.

Sharath and his parents rushed to the police station and claimed to have found the police beating Mounesh, an allegation the police denied.

While Mounesh’s college is located in the Yeshwantpur suburb, the bus he boarded was not on that route. The conductor, therefore, requested him to show his ID card, which the student refused to do, police said.

A senior officer said Mounesh punched Hoogar in the face and kicked him in his private parts.

“We have registered two cases against Mounesh — one based on the complaint filed by the BMTC staff and another by Hoogar. He will be produced before the magistrate. Further investigation is in progress,” a senior officer said.

Police are looking for Sharath, who also manhandled the police sub-inspector.

The suspect Mounesh’s father Rajanna, a resident of Kuvempu Nagar in Jalahalli East, told mediapersons that his son was disturbed over the NEET results and asked him for a drop to college.

“He (Mounesh) was crying (when he called) and told me that he was in the Peenya police station. When I rushed to the police station, the police were assaulting Mounesh,” Rajanna said.

Police refuted Rajanna’s claims, pointing out that the whole incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the station.