B'luru: Student held for assaulting cop, bus conductor

Bengaluru: Dental student arrested for assaulting cop, BMTC bus conductor

Parents of the student, Mounesh aka Monish, have accused the police of manhandling their son, who resides in Kuvempu Nagar.

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jun 15 2023, 02:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 05:28 ist
Cops have registered two cases against Mounesh. credit: DH Photo

A 20-year-old dental student has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police sub-inspector and a BMTC bus conductor on Wednesday morning.

Parents of the student, Mounesh aka Monish, have accused the police of manhandling their son, who resides in Kuvempu Nagar.

Police said Mounesh boarded a BMTC bus at Gangamma Circle going towards Jalahalli from Yelahanka. Bus conductor Ashok asked Mounesh to buy a ticket, but he claimed to have a student pass. Ashok requested to see the bus pass and college ID card. But Mounesh only showed the bus pass and refused to show the college ID.

The situation resulted in an intense argument between Mounesh and Ashok in which the student allegedly assaulted the bus conductor. Even as passengers supported Ashok, bus driver Dhananjay Murthy locked the doors and drove the bus to the Peenya police station around 11 am.

Mounesh allegedly assaulted police sub-inspector Siddu Hoogar when he tried to apprehend him. The other policemen then detained Mounesh. A senior officer said while the bus driver was heading to the station, Mounesh called his brother Sharath, who is an autorickshaw driver, for support.

Sharath and his parents rushed to the police station and claimed to have found the police beating Mounesh, an allegation the police denied.

While Mounesh’s college is located in the Yeshwantpur suburb, the bus he boarded was not on that route. The conductor, therefore, requested him to show his ID card, which the student refused to do, police said. 

A senior officer said Mounesh punched Hoogar in the face and kicked him in his private parts.

“We have registered two cases against Mounesh — one based on the complaint filed by the BMTC staff and another by Hoogar. He will be produced before the magistrate. Further investigation is in progress,” a senior officer said.

Police are looking for Sharath, who also manhandled the police sub-inspector. 

The suspect Mounesh’s father Rajanna, a resident of Kuvempu Nagar in Jalahalli East, told mediapersons that his son was disturbed over the NEET results and asked him for a drop to college.

“He (Mounesh) was crying (when he called) and told me that he was in the Peenya police station. When I rushed to the police station, the police were assaulting Mounesh,” Rajanna said. 

Police refuted Rajanna’s claims, pointing out that the whole incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the station.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BMTC
Bengaluru news
bengaluru crime
Assault

Related videos

What's Brewing

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

 