Bengaluru: Doctor arrested for punching cabbie in the face in road rage incident

A 29-year-old doctor was arrested for assaulting a cab driver in a road-rage incident, Cubbon Park police said.
The victim told police that the doctor, who drove a luxury car, almost hit his vehicle. He asked him to drive properly, and the doctor got offended and badly assaulted him.
The accused has been identified as Sanjay K T, working at a private hospital in Indiranagar. The cab driver is Ramanjinappa V, 39, of Kempegowda Nagar.
On August 28, he dropped off a customer at UB City and got another ride from Brigade Road. Around 11.30 pm, as he was driving on Museum Road Cross near MG Road, a BMW bearing registration number KA 03/NH 7744 was heading towards Museum Road. The car almost hit Ramanjinappa’s cab. Based on his complaint on Monday morning, the Cubbon Park police registered a case under the charges of assault, wrongful restraint and intentional insult. Sanjay was arrested and later released on bail, a senior police officer said.
