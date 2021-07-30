Bengaluru Doctor seeking internet connection duped of Rs 74,000

An ophthalmologist says she lost Rs 74,420 to a conman who promised her an internet connection with a free router.

Hanumanthanagar resident Nagarathna Bailey looked up online for an internet service provider which serves her area. She wanted the internet connection for her son who's studying engineering.

On April 29, she filled up a requisition form online. The same day, she received a phone call, supposedly from a customer care executive of the internet service provider. The caller told her it was a routine enquiry call and promised to send an executive to her address.

The next day, a person who gave his name as Banachandra M came to meet Dr Bailey at her hospital. He introduced himself as an executive of the firm. She asked for details about the six-month plan but he suggested that she take the yearly plan which gives a router free of charge.

The total bill worked out to be Rs 74,420, of which she paid Rs 33,560 in cash and the rest online. But she never got the connection. And Banachandra's phone was switched off. The company also failed to respond to her.

Dr Bailey filed a complaint with Shankarapura on July 25. A police officer said they were trying to trace Banachandra for further necessary action.