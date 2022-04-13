Bengaluru domestic workers face sex abuse, low pay

Domestic workers in the city seem to be experiencing a plethora of problems that range from sexual assault and false theft allegations to inadequate pay. The lack of an exclusive welfare board for the sector has only made things worse.

Speaking at a citizens’ jury of domestic workers organised by nonprofits Stree Jagruthi Samiti, Socrates, and Flourishing Bengaluru Collective on Tuesday, domestic workers said sexual harassment/assault was a grave problem they faced. But more than individual houses, this problem is more prevalent in apartment complexes, they added.

“Especially in flats, there will be only one person at the house and the domestic worker will also be alone. When something untoward happens, the employer’s word is the gospel truth for everyone,” a member of the jury said.

Though there are 12 lakh domestic workers in Karnataka, including six lakh in Bengaluru alone, workers say they still do not get respect from people, including their employers.

While the government has set up a board for workers from the unorganised sector, there is no specific body to take care of the rights of these domestic workers.

Meena Patil, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Karnataka State Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Board, who was present during the discussion, said forming the board was not an easy task because unlike in other sectors, no cess can be collected from domestic workers to set up the board.

The jury members said domestic workers are often accused of theft when anything goes missing from the house. House owners even go to the extent of filing police complaints against them based on mere suspicion. “When we are summoned to the police station, the cops believe the story of the owners and keep the workers at the police station until late hours without any proof,” a member said.

Lawyer and social activist Vinay Sreenivasa concurred that such biases exist in the system.

“Police believe the versions of the rich, English-speaking people over that of domestic workers. Police have to follow the rules and maintain neutrality, but they do not do that. For the informal sector, to report sexual harassment, there are only local complaint committees, which many are not even aware of.”

He added that steps should be taken by families to educate the men.

