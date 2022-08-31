Bengaluru: Drug case suspect holds cops at gunpoint, escapes

In a scene straight out of movies, a man arrested in a drug peddling case escaped from custody by threatening police at gunpoint.

The incident happened in HSR Layout recently when the Kerala police came to Bengaluru to nab the accused, Jafar.

The Kerala police lodged a complaint with HSR Layout police and a case was registered under the Arms Act.

According to the complaint, Sunumon K, a sub-inspector from Kurathikad police station in Kerala, and subordinates came to the city to arrest Jafar, who is an accused in a case registered under the NDPS Act at their station.

The team visited a house in HSR Layout on the night of August 24. As soon as Jafar answered the door, the cops surrounded him.

Jafar pointed a revolver at Sunumon and drove off in an SUV with his friend.

The police gave chase but the duo managed to escape.

“The accused, a native of Kerala, was hiding in Bengaluru as per the Kerala police. They have filed a complaint but they have not yet turned up for the mahazar report (spot inspection)," a senior officer said.