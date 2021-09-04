Bengaluru 'drug dealer' who used delivery services nabbed

Govindapura police who recently arrested a businesswoman-cum-model for drug peddling have now arrested a man who supplied the contraband via delivery services.

Hyder Abdul Kader, 29, of NS Palya in BTM Layout, allegedly supplied drugs to celebrities, students and businessmen via delivery services companies. He was nabbed on Thursday when he came to HBR Layout. Police found five ecstasy tablets, Rs 10,000 in cash, a mobile phone and a readymade shirt in his possession.

Police said Hyder packed MDMA pills into shirts and sent them to his customers through delivery services. Drug dealing was his main source of income for the past two years.

He allegedly had links with Nigerian Thomas Kalu, businesswoman Sonia Agarwal and Dr Dileep Ravi Naidu arrested last week.