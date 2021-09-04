Bengaluru 'drug dealer' who used delivery services held

Bengaluru 'drug dealer' who used delivery services nabbed

Police said Hyder packed MDMA pills into shirts and sent them to his customers through delivery services

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 04 2021, 02:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 02:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Govindapura police who recently arrested a businesswoman-cum-model for drug peddling have now arrested a man who supplied the contraband via delivery services. 

Hyder Abdul Kader, 29, of NS Palya in BTM Layout, allegedly supplied drugs to celebrities, students and businessmen via delivery services companies. He was nabbed on Thursday when he came to HBR Layout. Police found five ecstasy tablets, Rs 10,000 in cash, a mobile phone and a readymade shirt in his possession. 

Police said Hyder packed MDMA pills into shirts and sent them to his customers through delivery services. Drug dealing was his main source of income for the past two years. 

He allegedly had links with Nigerian Thomas Kalu, businesswoman Sonia Agarwal and Dr Dileep Ravi Naidu arrested last week. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Crime
India News

What's Brewing

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

 