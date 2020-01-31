Bengaluru drunk man sets five cars ablaze

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting ablaze five cars, including a Toyota Fortuner SUV, at Manjunathanagar in Basaveshwaranagar in the early hours of Thursday.

The accused, Rajendra Kumar, a resident of Manjunathanagar, was arrested within hours of the incident.

On Wednesday, around 1.30 am, in an inebriated state, he torched the vehicles while passing by 8th Cross in Manjunathanagar. Locals doused it and alerted the police. When the police were inspecting the spot, Rajendra approached them and enquired about the incident. Suspecting his involvement, the police checked CCTV footage and confirmed that he had set the cars on fire.

Rajendra worked as a manager at a consumer appliances showroom. He quit the job to do his own business. However, he incurred a huge loss after which his wife left him. He went into depression and became an alcoholic.