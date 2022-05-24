Bengaluru: Duo plays 'hide-and-seek' with boy to steal jewellery

Two men stole expensive gold jewellery worn by a six-year-old boy at a convention hall in northwestern Bengaluru last week, police said.

The parents were busy with the wedding when the men took the boy aside to play hide-and-seek outside the Saraswathi Convention Hall on Magadi Main Road on May 20. The men pretended to play with him and stole jewellery weighing 79 grams, police said.

The jewellery includes a Dristi bangle weighing 15 grams, a bangle weighing 20 grams, a four-gram ring and a gold chain weighing 40 grams.

The boy's father Raghavendra, 32, a businessman from Chikkaveerayyanapalya, Huskur, has filed a complaint at the Govindarajanagar police station. Police have taken up a case of theft and cheating.

Raghavendra, his wife and their two children went to the convention centre around 7.30 pm and stayed there overnight.

The next morning, the children dressed up for the occasion, wearing new clothes and gold jewellery. Even as Raghavendra and his wife were busy with the celebrations, the children went out to play. Around noon, the six-year-old came to his father crying. That's when Raghavendra noticed that the jewellery was missing. The boy told him that two "uncles" had called him to play hide-and-seek for a few minutes but took off all the jewellery and ran away.

CCTV footage shows the suspects riding off on a bike. Police are trying to trace them.