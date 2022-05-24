B'luru: Duo plays hide-&-seek to steal boy's jewellery

Bengaluru: Duo plays 'hide-and-seek' with boy to steal jewellery

The parents were busy with the wedding when the men took the boy aside to play hide-and-seek outside the Saraswathi Convention Hall on Magadi Main Road

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 24 2022, 00:09 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 02:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two men stole expensive gold jewellery worn by a six-year-old boy at a convention hall in northwestern Bengaluru last week, police said. 

The parents were busy with the wedding when the men took the boy aside to play hide-and-seek outside the Saraswathi Convention Hall on Magadi Main Road on May 20. The men pretended to play with him and stole jewellery weighing 79 grams, police said. 

The jewellery includes a Dristi bangle weighing 15 grams, a bangle weighing 20 grams, a four-gram ring and a gold chain weighing 40 grams. 

The boy's father Raghavendra, 32, a businessman from Chikkaveerayyanapalya, Huskur, has filed a complaint at the Govindarajanagar police station. Police have taken up a case of theft and cheating. 

Raghavendra, his wife and their two children went to the convention centre around 7.30 pm and stayed there overnight. 

The next morning, the children dressed up for the occasion, wearing new clothes and gold jewellery. Even as Raghavendra and his wife were busy with the celebrations, the children went out to play. Around noon, the six-year-old came to his father crying. That's when Raghavendra noticed that the jewellery was missing. The boy told him that two "uncles" had called him to play hide-and-seek for a few minutes but took off all the jewellery and ran away. 

CCTV footage shows the suspects riding off on a bike. Police are trying to trace them. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Crime

What's Brewing

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

Climate change made India’s heatwave 30x more likely

Climate change made India’s heatwave 30x more likely

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

Gene-edited tomatoes now vegan source of vitamin D

Gene-edited tomatoes now vegan source of vitamin D

Akasa Air reveals aircraft picture, says 'coming soon'

Akasa Air reveals aircraft picture, says 'coming soon'

Pak singer accuses Karan Johar of copying song

Pak singer accuses Karan Johar of copying song

'King' Kohli to 'Baby AB': Hits and misses of IPL 2022

'King' Kohli to 'Baby AB': Hits and misses of IPL 2022

Kurt Cobain's guitar auctions for nearly $5 million

Kurt Cobain's guitar auctions for nearly $5 million

'Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some'

'Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some'

 