Bengaluru: ED seizes incriminating papers from China-backed firm

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted searches at two locations belonging to Pigeon Education Technology India Pvt Ltd, which provides online education under the name of Oda Class.

In a statement released on Thursday, the ED said that the search was conducted for violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The statement added that the company had “illegally” remitted around Rs 82 crore to China.

Various incriminating documents and forensic backups of electronic devices were seized during the search, the statement added.

During the search, the ED found that the company was fully owned by Chinese nationals and was part of a complex web of entities with an ultimate controlling company in the Cayman Islands.

The current directors are Liu Can, a Chinese national, and Vedant Hamirwasia, an Indian.

Liu controls the company’s entire affairs, while Hamirwasia has no control or access to the company’s affairs and follows all the instructions of Chinese nationals.

According to the ED, Liu is the authorized signatory in all of the company bank accounts maintained in India and operated online through China.

The company remitted around Rs 82 crore to China in the name of marketing expenses on the instructions of Chinese nationals, without proof of availing of any services from the beneficiary entity.

The ED is also investigating the role of the earlier directors of the company, identified as Sushant Srivastava, Priyanka Khandelwal, and Himanshu Garg, who resigned last year.