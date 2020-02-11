Bengaluru: Electric supply equipment catches fire

A 220 kV bus that supplies electricity from the Kalinadi Hydroelectric Project to the grid caught fire on Monday.

Notifying about the incident at the power house near Yellapur of Uttar Kannada district happened on Tuesday, KPCL described it as a freak accident. “At the Nagjhari Power House of the Kalinadi Hydro Electric Project, the Y phase CT (Current Transformer) of the 220KV North Bus failed and caught fire which is a freak incident. The same was extinguished immediately. All lines and units transferred to south bus and generation continued uninterruptedly,” the corporation said in a release.

At present, four of the six generating units are in operation as per the load dispatch schedule. Regular maintenance activities to restore the failed instrument is being taken up during day time when power generation from all sources is at a peak, it said.

The power is being supplied from the south bus for the time being and the north bus will be repaired soon, an official said.