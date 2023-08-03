Bengaluru: Entire family wiped out in grisly triple murder-suicide

A family of four was wiped out in a grisly murder-suicide in eastern Bengaluru, according to police. A software engineer allegedly killed his wife and two daughters, one as young as eight months, before taking his own life.

Police suspect Veerarjuna Vijay, 31, strangled his wife Hemavathi, 29, and daughters — Moksha Meghanayana, 2, and eight-month-old Shrusti Sunayana — before hanging himself.

Police investigations indicate that the tragedy occurred after the night of July 31, the last time the family spoke to anyone over phone.

The family hailed from Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district and moved to Bengaluru three years ago. The couple had been married for six years.

Vijay worked at Eurofins, a company having its offices in ITPL, Whitefield. Hemavathi was a homemaker.

Police say the motive for the murder-suicide is shrouded in mystery. No death note has been found, and neither family, neighbours nor anyone else seems to know what caused it all.

Police investigations into usual causes — marital discord, health issues, financial problems, etc — have so far drawn a blank.

Hemavathi's younger brother Sai Prasad, who lives in Andhra Pradesh, got worried when she didn't return his phone calls or reply to his messages for two days straight. He came down to Bengaluru on Thursday morning and was perplexed to find his sister's villa at Sai Gardens, Seegehalli, locked. An overpowering stench emanated from the house. Neighbours, too, grew anxious.

When the door was broken, all four bodies were found in a highly decomposed state.

"We have no idea why it happened," a police officer involved in the investigation said. "Sai Prasad is reticent. We are trying to find out."

S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said two mobile phones and as many laptops had been confiscated for further investigation.

He said the crime scene suggested that Veerarjun strangled his wife and two daughters with his bare hands before hanging himself.