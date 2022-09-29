Bengaluru fireman poses as CCB constable, extorts money from spa owners

A fireman who claimed himself to be a City Crime Branch (CCB) constable and dropped the name of an assistant commissioner of police to extort money from five spa owners in Kodigehalli and Vidyaranyapura has been arrested. He was identified as Anand, attached with Peenya fire station.

According to a complaint filed by Smitha T P, a spa owner, the man introduced himself as a CCB constable. He said he is an assistant of ACP Reena Suvarna, who heads the Woman and Protection Wing in CCB.

Smitha runs ‘Sara Spa and Salon’ on Kodigehalli Main Road. The man visited the spa on August 10 and met its manager, Kundan. He threatened to raid the spa for not paying monthly ‘mamooli’ (hafta). He claimed that ACP Suvarna herself had sent him.

He demanded Rs 25,000 to avoid the raid. After bargaining, he took Rs 20,000 from Kundan and told him that he would visit them next month to collect money. He also gave his mobile number.

Smitha provided Anand’s two-wheeler registration number after which Kodigehalli police zeroed in on him. They learnt that he had extorted money from five spas, two in Kodigehalli and three in Vidyaranyapura.

Reena Suvarna was unavailable for comment.

Anand was placed under suspension following arrest, a senior officer said.