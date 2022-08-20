Bengaluru: Five arrested in pig theft, animals worth Rs 20 lakh seized

Chikkajala police, who had recently arrested five dacoits in Koppal, have arrested five others belonging to the same gang. The dacoits were involved in a series of pig thefts.

In July, the dacoits had assaulted a pig farm owner and his son in Hunasamaranahalli and stolen around 80 pigs.

The police seized 80 pigs worth over Rs 20 lakh following the arrest.

The police nabbed two people in connection with the thefts on July 22 from Gangavathi in Koppal district. The duo attacked the policemen who opened fire of them, leaving the two men with leg injuries. Later, based on information provided by the arrested men, the police made two more arrests — three and five men, respectively.

The arrested have been identified as Shankar, 22, Ambanna, 21, Parashuram, 25, and Basavaraju, 29, from Raichur; Ashok, 21, of Gadag; Adiveppa, 22, Pakeerappa Nagappa Chippalakatti, 31, Shankar Nagappa Chippalakatti, 27, from Belagavi; Manjunath, 33, of Yelahanka; and Kiran, 28, of Hassan.

The gang had stolen around 190 pigs from Devanahalli and Doddaballapura between July 13 and 16. The police have detected five cases of pig thefts reported at Chikkajala, Doddaballapura, Soladevanahalli and Magadi police stations.

In the Chikkajala case, Hunasamaranahalli residents Ramakrishnappa, 55, and his son H R Sandeep were attacked at their pig farm around 2 am on July 16 with machetes, stones and logs.

The gang had earlier struck a pig farm at Honnaghatta village near Doddaballapura on July 13 and stolen 37 pigs from Sandeep’s shed.

The following night, the gang struck a farm owned by Venkataramanappa at Medahalli village in Doddaballapura taluk and stole around 73 pigs.