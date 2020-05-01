Bengaluru: Four arrested for selling tobacco products in Majestic

In their continuing crackdown on tobacco products, the police seized products worth Rs 2.65 lakh, including paan masala (guthka), chewing tobacco and zarda packets.

The items were seized from three freight autorickshaws that ferried them to shops in the Majestic area.

Venkatesh T C, a police inspector with the Central Crime Branch (CCB), filed a complaint, in which he stated that the police arrested Munir (40), a resident of Padarayanapura; Venkatesh (38), who lives in Kurubarahalli; Ravi (42), residing in Vinayaka Layout; and Murali (36), living in Minarva Circle,

Kalasipalya.

Receiving information that the men were selling tobacco in Majestic and the surrounding areas on Tuesday, a police team rushed to AS Char Street in Cottonpet and seized the tobacco

products.

Besides the three freight autos, the police seized 1,600 paan masala packets, zarda and other tobacco products. The value of all the seized properties has been estimated as Rs 8.07 lakh.

The arrested men admitted that they had sourced the items from different distributors and were selling them for a higher price to make a quick profit during the lockdown.

A case has been filed against the four in the Cottonpet police station under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).