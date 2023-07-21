B'luru: 4 from two gangs held for bike, phone thefts

Bengaluru: Four from two gangs held for two-wheeler, phone robbery

The arrested are Zameer, Afnan, Mithun, and Sagar, all aged about 22-24 years.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 21 2023, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 03:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Basavanagudi police have arrested four men in connection with robberies in and around South Bengaluru. The men operated in two groups. Police have confiscated 11 two-wheelers and 24 mobile phones worth Rs 11 lakh from the suspects. 

The arrested are Zameer, Afnan, Mithun, and Sagar, all aged about 22-24 years.

Zameer and Afnan were arrested for threatening people and taking away their two-wheelers, while Mithun and Sagar were held for robbing people of their mobile phones. 

A police officer said Zameer and Afnan used to intercept two-wheeler riders, flash knives at them and flee with the vehicles. They were active during the evenings and mostly operated around VV Puram, Chittapur, and Jayanagar. Multiple cases had been registered against them at different stations in the city. 

Mithun and Sagar mostly operated at night and targeted those who walked alone in Basavanagudi, Koramangala, and Electronics City. 

Police said all the culprits were arrested for the first time.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 390 (punishment for robbery). 

 

 

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
bengaluru crime
Bengaluru news

Related videos

What's Brewing

POCSO Act: Punishing young love?

POCSO Act: Punishing young love?

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

'Barbaric': Manipur personalities on viral video

'Barbaric': Manipur personalities on viral video

Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

Supernova gives unique view of dying star's last days

Supernova gives unique view of dying star's last days

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release on August 18

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release on August 18

World's biggest permafrost crater begins to thaw

World's biggest permafrost crater begins to thaw

Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China

Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor

Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor

 