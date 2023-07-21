Bengaluru: Four from two gangs held for two-wheeler, phone robbery

The Basavanagudi police have arrested four men in connection with robberies in and around South Bengaluru. The men operated in two groups. Police have confiscated 11 two-wheelers and 24 mobile phones worth Rs 11 lakh from the suspects.

The arrested are Zameer, Afnan, Mithun, and Sagar, all aged about 22-24 years.

Zameer and Afnan were arrested for threatening people and taking away their two-wheelers, while Mithun and Sagar were held for robbing people of their mobile phones.

A police officer said Zameer and Afnan used to intercept two-wheeler riders, flash knives at them and flee with the vehicles. They were active during the evenings and mostly operated around VV Puram, Chittapur, and Jayanagar. Multiple cases had been registered against them at different stations in the city.

Mithun and Sagar mostly operated at night and targeted those who walked alone in Basavanagudi, Koramangala, and Electronics City.

Police said all the culprits were arrested for the first time.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 390 (punishment for robbery).