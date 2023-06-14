Bengaluru: Four held for cheating proprietor of private firm

A gang of four, including two auditors and two businessmen, have been arrested for cheating the government and the proprietor of a private firm that was shut down a decade ago.

The arrested have been identified as Dilli Babu from Tamil Nadu, and R Janakirama Reddy, Hiralal and Tejraj Giriya, all from Bengaluru.

The victim, Hameed Rizwan, approached the cyber crime police in 2018. But his complaint was not taken seriously.

S D Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), who was looking into pending cases, directed police inspector Hazaresh Killedar to take up Rizwan's case and nab the culprits. All the four accused were arrested and are lodged in the Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara.

Rizwan was running M/S ARS Enterprises from 2011 to 2013 with a TIN number. He was into the wooden materials' business. Subsequently, he closed ARS Enterprises.

But the suspects, using his documents provided for auditing work in 2011 to 2013, opened a fake bank account. They had submitted his PAN number and availed the GST number.

GST officials approached Rizwan in 2018 informing him that he had run the business from 2011 to 2017 and not paid tax. They asked him to pay Rs 4 crore as fine. When Rizwan told the officials this was not true, they booked a case against him and arrested him.

After he came out on bail in 2018, he approached the cyber crime police, stating that some unknown persons used his documents and GST number to continue transactions in the name of ARS Enterprises.