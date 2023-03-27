Bengaluru: Fraudsters promise loan to family, swindle Rs 11 lakh

Three people have cheated a family of Rs 11 lakh in the guise of getting them a Rs 50 lakh loan from the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation (KMDC).

In her complaint to the Shivajinagar police, 41-year-old Begum (name changed) said her family needed the loan for her husband Syed’s (name changed) medical treatment. Begum said they had already spent lakhs on his treatment.

In April 2022, a woman became friends with the couple claiming to be a senior KMDC executive and showed them an authorised document to back up her claims. The woman assured them a loan from the corporation.

Also Read | Indian-origin teen in Singapore charged for cheating on bank, abetting money laundering

The woman also introduced two men as her juniors at KMDC amily membend the gang promised to get a Rs 10-lakh loan for each of the fars. They visited Begum’s house and collected ID proofs and photographs of five family members. They paid multiple visits to her house and gained the family’s trust.

The fraudsters showed the family a postal order mentioning Rs 10 lakh as the loan amount. They later asked the family for money to pay off some officials to secure the loan. In all, they collected Rs 11 lakh through digital transactions and by cash.

Gifts, mobile phones for officials

They also got the family to buy six mobile phones as gifts for the officials.

To date, the gang did not get them the loan they promised or return the sum they collected, Begum said.

Begum stated in her complaint that they have threatened her and her family that the loan would be cancelled if they ask for the money and the mobile phones to be returned.

Police have launched a cheating case against the fraudsters.