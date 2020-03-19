Bengaluru: Friends held for killing trucker over pay row

The Ramamurthy Nagar police have arrested two persons, including the owner of a packers and movers firm, for the murder of a driver.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Srinivas, and the accused owner had a dispute over the payment of salary. Following this, the owner bludgeoned Srinivas to death. Later, he set the body ablaze with help from a friend.

The arrested have been identified as Krishna alias Tori Krishna (43), a resident of Chintamani and the owner of Tarun packers and movers, and Krishna alias Maya Krishna (41), a resident of Halasuru.

Srinivas, a resident of Old Byappanahalli, was working as a canter driver in the packers and movers firm located in Kalkere. Krishna had not paid Srinivas his salary for the past four months and this led to frequent arguments between them.

On March 9, between 11 pm and 1 pm, Srinivas called Krishna several times over the phone and argued over the same issue. Furious, Krishna went to the office premises around 2 am as he was certain Srinivas would be sleeping and bludgeoned his head with a stone.

On March 10, Krishna asked his friend Maya Krishna to get help him get rid of the body in Rampura Lake. But they could not lift Srinivas’ body and so poured petrol and set it on fire in the night.

The police found the half-burnt body, and after investigating, arrested the two accused in the murder case. An autorickshaw, a bike, the stone and a knife used in the crime was seized from their possession.

The police Krishna and Maya Krishna were involved in a few murder cases in the past.