Bengaluru: Gang accuses woman of running vice activities, robs her

Three women and as many men working for an “NGO” have been arrested for robbing a woman by accusing her of running “immoral” activities.

Anju Jeshwani, of Basaveshwara Nagar, runs finance, garments and cosmetics businesses. On December 12, Sujatha, who’s known to her, called her up and said a woman named Deepa would be coming to her place to buy clothes. Jeshwani called up Jagadish, a cosmetics supplier.

Jagadish soon after arrived with the products, so did Deepa. Jeshwani left them and went upstairs. Meanwhile, two unidentified women came asking if any house was to be let.

Jeshwani replied in the affirmative and and went in to get the keys. By then, the two women, Deepa, another woman and four men forced Jagadish to take off his clothes and sit next to Deepa. They took his pictures and videos and claimed “immoral activities were taking place there. They demanded that Jagadish pay Rs 5 lakh. When he refused to pay up, the gang robbed Jeshwani.

