Gang accuses woman of running vice activities, robs her

Bengaluru: Gang accuses woman of running vice activities, robs her

Anju Jeshwani, of Basaveshwara Nagar, runs finance, garments and cosmetics businesses.

Chaithanya Swamy H M
Chaithanya Swamy H M, DHNS,
  • Dec 15 2021, 02:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 04:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Three women and as many men working for an “NGO” have been arrested for robbing a woman by accusing her of running “immoral” activities. 

Anju Jeshwani, of Basaveshwara Nagar, runs finance, garments and cosmetics businesses. On December 12, Sujatha, who’s known to her, called her up and said a woman named Deepa would be coming to her place to buy clothes. Jeshwani called up Jagadish, a cosmetics supplier. 

Jagadish soon after arrived with the products, so did Deepa. Jeshwani left them and went upstairs. Meanwhile, two unidentified women came asking if any house was to be let. 

Jeshwani replied in the affirmative and and went in to get the keys. By then, the two women, Deepa, another woman and four men forced Jagadish to take off his clothes and sit next to Deepa. They took his pictures and videos and claimed “immoral activities were taking place there. They demanded that Jagadish pay Rs 5 lakh. When he refused to pay up, the gang robbed Jeshwani. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Crime
robbing
Arrest

What's Brewing

Sri Lanka’s plunge into organic farming brings disaster

Sri Lanka’s plunge into organic farming brings disaster

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

 