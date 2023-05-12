Bengaluru: Gang of 3 robs man relieving himself on NICE Road

A 33-year-old man was robbed by a three-member gang when he stopped to relieve himself on NICE Road off Mysuru Road.

The gang threatened him with lethal weapons and robbed his gold chain and cash. Byatarayanapura police have taken up a case of extortion.

According to a complaint filed by Nagaraj P D, of Srinagar, the incident happened around 7.30 pm on May 7. He had gone to Kengeri for some work and was returning home on his bike. He stopped on the roadside on NICE Road to attend to nature's call. Three bike-borne miscreants approached him to part with his valuables.

Nagaraj told the trio he didn't have anything and tried to leave the spot. They threatened to attack him with lethal weapons. A scared Nagaraj gave away his gold chain weighing 15 grams and a finger ring of four grams. They demanded his phone and wristwatch. Nagaraj gave them both. They noticed some people heading towards the spot and escaped. Nagaraj told police that the trio were aged between 22-25 years.

A senior police officer said: "We have registered a case against the trio and are verifying CCTV footage for clues."