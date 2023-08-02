Bengaluru gang of three arrested for stealing phones of food delivery boys

Police have arrested a three-member gang that allegedly targeted delivery boys and stole their phones.

Police confiscated 25 stolen phones worth Rs 3.75 lakh from them.

The arrested suspects are Deepak Malik, from Odisha, Rakesh Paswaan and Tonu Kumar Singh, both from Assam. They worked as watchmen in the morning and stole phones at night.

The gang operated in Madiwala, Mico Layout, Koramangala, Viveknagar, HSR Layout, Bandepalya and Bommanahalli, all in southeastern Bengaluru, according to police.

Police said the gang would watch delivery boys who delivered food using electric vehicles and targeted them. They would pass by slow-moving electric scooters, snatch the phones held by delivery boys and speed away.

On July 7, around 11.30 pm, the gang targeted a delivery person who was going from BTM Layout to Tavarekere and tried to snatch his phone. The victim tried to fight back but failed as the suspects pushed him away, causing injuries to his knees. When the victim fought back, the suspects pulled the victim’s left hand, causing shoulder dislocation. He registered a complaint at the SadduguntePalya police station.

Police couldn’t find any leads from CCTV footage, so they tracked the IMEI number and located the shop where the accused had sold the phone. Tracking the footage from around the shop, police identified the suspects and arrested them.

Police said the gang members sold the phones at Majestic and in Assam for Rs 5,000-10,000 apiece based on the brand.

Police have booked them under IPC Section 397.

C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said food delivery companies were neglecting their delivery persons and asked them to ensure their safety.

“They should use GPS trackers to ensure the safety of delivery persons as they work post-midnight. They can become an easy target for offenders,” he said.

He further noted that a standard SOP will be drafted from the department and would be sent to these delivery companies to ensure the safety of delivery persons. The food delivery companies should get in touch with the police and collaborate for better operation, he said.