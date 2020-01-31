Bengaluru: Gang steals 190 gm gold chain from jewellery expo

A gang that includes two women had taken away a 190 gram gold chain from a jewellery expo, organised by Vaibhav Jewellery.

A complaint filed by Pankaj Kumar Mohanty, chief manager of security and vigilance of Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers, stated that they had organised a jewellery exhibition from January 18-20 at the Sheraton Grand hotel on Dr Rajkumar Road.

While stock-checking after the three-day exhibition, the staff found the long gold haram (chain), weighing 190 gram, missing. They checked the CCTV footage from the exhibition and spotted the gang stealing the chain. They approached the jurisdictional police only on January 28 and filed a complaint.

A case of theft was registered by the police, who are on the lookout for the gang.

Describing their modus operandi, an investigating officer said two women and a man from the gang entered the shop and asked the salesmen to show the jewels on display.

The man, who acted as if he had come alone, took the chain and handed it to a woman at another counter before walking out. The woman put the chain in her vanity bag and waited for a few minutes to exit the shop with the other woman.